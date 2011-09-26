Sept 26 American Apparel is in the final
stages of negotiating a $90 million funding from an affiliate of
billionaire investor Ron Burkle, industry journal Women's Wear
Daily (WWD) reported, citing sources close to the deal.
In its talks with the U.S. clothing and accessories
retailer, investment firm Colbeck Capital Management LLP edged
out Leonard Green & Partners, which had also made a play to bail
out American Apparel, WWD reported.
American Apparel was not immediately available for comment.
The retailer will use much of the money to retire $56.5
million in debt from Bank of America and Bank of
Montreal , and to pay down a portion of the $83.8
million loan its owes Lion Capital, the journal said.
Shares of Los Angeles-based American Apparel, known for its
racy advertising, closed at 88 cents on Friday on the American
Stock Exchange.
