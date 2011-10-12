Oct 12 Billionaire Ron Burkle lost out to Lion
Capital over a proposed refinancing of hipster brand American
Apparel Inc APP.A, the New York Post reported, citing sources
close to the talks.
The deal could still get done by the end of this month
despite carrying a higher interest rate as the company's Chief
Executive Dov Charney is aggressively lobbying for it, the
newspaper said.
"Lion knows that Burkle isn't going to be a passive debt
holder like BofA -- he's an aggressive investor who is
ultimately looking for control," the NY Post quoted a source
briefed on the talks as saying.
American Apparel has been dealing with a long-running sales
slump.
The Los Angeles-based clothing chain is in talks to raise
money from several parties, Bloomberg has reported. The company
owes Lion Capital about $83.8 million in debt, Women's Wear
Daily has reported.
