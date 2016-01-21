By Tom Hals
| WILMINGTON, Del.
WILMINGTON, Del. Jan 21 Dov Charney, the
founder of American Apparel, told a U.S. judge on
Thursday the board threatened "character assassination" if he
fought his removal as chief executive in 2014, in testimony that
could determine control of the bankrupt teen retailer.
Los Angeles-based American Apparel Inc, known for its "Made
in the U.S.A" fashion and sexually-charged advertising, filed
for bankruptcy in October. The company blamed a shift in
shopping habits, too much debt and inventory and lawsuits tied
to Charney's volatile tenure as CEO.
American Apparel wants Bankruptcy Judge Brendan Shannon in
Wilmington, Delaware, to approve a plan to end the Chapter 11 by
ceding control to hedge funds that hold its bonds, led by
Monarch Alternative Capital.
Charney has objected and wants the judge to consider a $300
million takeover plan involving Charney and backed by two
investment funds, Hagan Capital Group and Silver Creek Capital
Partners.
The company's board rejected the Hagan takeover earlier this
month.
An animated Charney, wearing a gray jacket and slacks and
white sneakers, testified the board "blackmailed" him in
mid-2014 by offering a multi-million dollar severance if he
surrendered his large minority stake and left. If not, he faced
"character assassination," he said.
In December 2014, he was fired for allegedly misusing
company funds and failing to stop a subordinate from defaming
former employees. He has denied the allegations.
A lawyer for American Apparel said the company disagreed
with "just about every word" of Charney's testimony.
"I am fully cognizant that there are two sides to this
story," said Shannon, the judge.
Charney also detailed his efforts to find investors willing
to back his return, but said an American Apparel board
controlled by the Standard General hedge fund prevented bids
from being considered.
"It is impossible now and it was impossible then," he said.
Earlier on Thursday, Chad Hagan of Hagan Capital testified
about his long-term interest in American Apparel and described a
call last week to discuss his bid with the company's CEO as
"immediately pretty hostile."
He also said in his recent deposition the company's legal
team presented him with police reports about Charney and wanted
to know if the founder had a "character defect."
"They were trying to scare us away," Hagan said.
Chief Restructuring Officer Mark Weinsten has said in court
documents the company paid about $7 million in 2014 to resolve
claims including sexual harassment against Charney.
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by
Bernard Orr)