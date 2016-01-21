WILMINGTON, Del. Jan 21 A U.S. judge will rule
on Monday on a plan to bring teen retailer American Apparel out
of bankruptcy under the control of hedge funds or give former
chief executive Dov Charney a chance to finance a competing
plan.
American Apparel Inc filed for bankruptcy in October and
last month Charney and two investment funds presented a
competing takeover plan that was rejected by the company's
board.
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Brendan Shannon in Wilmington,
Delaware said at the end of two days of testimony he would rule
Monday at 11 a.m.
