March 25 Clothing and accessories retailer American Apparel Inc reported a 9.2 percent fall in quarterly revenue, as demand dropped across the company's divisions.

The company's net loss widened to $28.0 million in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $20.8 million, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $153.5 million from $169.1 million.

American Apparel said it took a $3.8 million charge in the quarter related to an internal investigation of former Chief Executive Dov Charney. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)