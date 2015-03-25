March 25 Clothing and accessories retailer
American Apparel Inc reported a 9.2 percent fall in
quarterly revenue, as demand dropped across the company's
divisions.
The company's net loss widened to $28.0 million in the
fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $20.8 million, a year earlier.
Revenue fell to $153.5 million from $169.1 million.
American Apparel said it took a $3.8 million charge in the
quarter related to an internal investigation of former Chief
Executive Dov Charney.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)