U.S. business in China warms to possible Trump trade policy shake-up
* Reciprocity calls for same access and benefits for both countries
DETROIT, Sept 19 The European auto industry's problems present an opportunity for American Axle and Manufacturing Holdings Inc to acquire distressed assets that could boost its expertise in the next generation of technology, Chief Executive David Dauch said on Wednesday.
"If there's a way to expand our presence in Europe that strengthens our brand, we'll do it," said Dauch, who has been CEO of the U.S. auto parts supplier since Sept. 1, succeeding his father Richard Dauch, who founded the company in 1994.
Dauch was speaking on the sidelines of an event held by the Detroit Economic Club.
* Reciprocity calls for same access and benefits for both countries
Feb 14 Trian Fund Management LP disclosed a $3.5 billion stake in Procter & Gamble Co on Tuesday, taking aim at the maker of Pampers diapers as it moves to boost sales and shed unprofitable brands.
Feb 14 The buyout firm that owns Chuck E. Cheese has hired investment banks to help it prepare for either a sale or initial public offering (IPO), people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.