(Corrects first bullet point to clarify $0.66 per share is
analysts' average estimate)
* Q1 adj EPS $0.61 vs est $0.66
* Revenue $751.5 mln vs est $769.7 mln
* Maintains 2012 sales outlook of $2.8 bln to $2.9 bln
* Shares down 6 pct
April 27 Auto parts maker American Axle and
Manufacturing Holdings Inc posted lower-than-expected
quarterly results, partly hurt by slower sales to customers
other than General Motors Co.
American Axle, which is diversifying its customer base to
reduce dependence on GM, said sales to non-GM customers rose
about 9 percent to $193.6 million compared with the 44 percent
growth in the year-ago period.
Sales to GM contributes over 70 percent of its business. The
company had said it expects non-GM sales to contribute half its
business by 2015.
The company, which makes axles and other driveline
components for trucks and larger vehicles, said gross margins
rose to 18.5 percent for the first quarter from 17.9 percent
last year.
Net income rose to $51.2 million, or 68 cents per share,
from $37.7 million, or 50 cents per share, a year ago. Excluding
items, the company earned 61 cents a share.
Revenue rose 16 percent to $751.5 million.
Analysts on average expected earnings of 66 cents on revenue
of $769.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the Detroit-based company, which have fallen 15
percent since it reported fourth-quarter results, were trading
down 6 percent at $10.12 on Friday morning on the New York Stock
Exchange.
(Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni
Menon)