By Megha Mandavia

Feb 3 Auto parts maker American Axle and Manufacturing Holdings Inc posted a fourth-quarter profit that beat market expectations on the back of higher margins.

The company, which makes axles and other driveline components for trucks and larger vehicles, reaffirmed its 2012 sales outlook of $2.8 billion to $2.9 billion. It also backed its EBITDA margin forecast of 14 percent to 14.5 percent of sales in 2012.

On a conference call with analysts, the company also said it was quoting over $1 billion of potential new incremental business from 2013 to 2016, and 90 percent of this expected business would come from non-General Motors Co business.

American Axle has been pushing to diversify its business away from its core customer General Motors, which accounts for over 70 percent of its sales. For the quarter, non-GM business grew 11 percent to $175 million.

The company had previously said it is targetting to reduce its dependence on GM to 50 percent by 2015.

Analyst Matthew Stover of Guggenheim Securities said the near-term story for American Axle is that the company does not have the European risk that other companies have but has leverage to the new GM truck program in 2013.

American Axle posted gross margins for the fourth quarter of 17.5 percent.

"The quarter's strong margin performance highlights the company's capability to continue growing profitability, in our view," Citigroup analyst Itay Michaeli said in a note.

For the quarter, the company reported adjusted earnings of 47 cents a share, compared with analysts' estimate of 39 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net sales rose 4 percent to $605.6 million.

Shares of the Detroit-based company rose 3 percent to $12.72 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange. The stock has almost doubled since touching a year low in October. (Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by Hezron Selvi, Maju Samuel)