Aug 18 American Axle and Manufacturing Holdings Inc (AXL.N) said it is closing its New York gear-making plant following the failure of union members to ratify a new contract late last month.

The Cheektowaga plant, which employs about 90 hourly and salaried workers, will be shut on or after Feb. 26, American Axle said in a statement.

The company will continue to honor the labor agreements in place through Feb. 25, 2012, Son said.

In July, the company had said that it would close its plant in Detroit next February after it failed to secure union worker approval for a 33 percent cut in pay and benefits. [ID:nN1E760155]

The company had also flagged the possibility of pulling the shutters down on the Cheektowaga plant should labor negotiations fail. [ID:nN1E76R16X] (Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Gary Hill)