* To cut GM business to 50 pct by 2015
* Margins pressured by higher-than-expected material costs
* Restructuring costs will not impact future quarters
* Shares up 1.8 percent
July 27 U.S. auto parts supplier American Axle
and Manufacturing Holdings Inc reported sharply lower
quarterly earnings, hurt by costs related to the closing of
plants in Michigan and New York.
Net income fell to $4.7 million, or 6 cents per share, from
$49.2 million, or 65 cents per share, a year earlier. Revenue
rose 7.8 percent to $739.8 million.
The company took charges and restructuring costs of $36.5
million, or 49 cents per share, related to closing plants in
Detroit and Cheektowaga, New York.
Restructuring costs are largely in the past, Chief Financial
Officer Mike Simonte said in an interview. Only a small amount
of continuing costs related to the plant closings will be shown
in subsequent quarters, he said.
For new programs launching from 2012 to 2014, American Axle
expects $1.2 billion in new business, Simonte said.
Gross margins for the first half of 2012 fell to 15.1
percent from 18.5 percent a year earlier, and operating margins
fell to 7.2 percent from 9.8 percent.
Simonte said American Axle had warned about the dip in gross
and operating margins, related to higher material costs for
steel and other components such as bearings, tubes and castings.
American Axle, based in Detroit, relies on General Motors Co
for 70 percent of its business. American Axle was
co-founded by its chief executive, Richard E. Dauch, who led an
investment group that bought GM's axle plants.
New business will allow American Axle to drop its reliance
on GM to 50 percent by 2015, Simonte said. Currently, Chrysler
is its second-biggest customer, accounting for just under 10
percent of sales.
Sales to non-GM customers rose 9 percent in the second
quarter.
The North American market accounts for about 90 percent of
its business, but Simonte said the company is diversifying and
will spend a total of $250 million on facilities in Brazil,
Thailand, China and India in 2012.
American Axle shares were up 1.8 percent at $10.57 in
afternoon trading. The shares are up 7 percent this year.
(Reporting By Paul Lienert and Bernie Woodall in Detroit;
editing by John Wallace)