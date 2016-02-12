BRIEF-Sprott names Jack Lee as chairman to its board
* Sprott Inc- Jack Lee will be appointed chairman of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 12 U.S. auto parts maker American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc reported a 2 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strength in North American light vehicle production.
The company's net income rose to $62.9 million, or 81 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $13.2 million, or 17 cents per share, a year earlier.
American Axle, which gets about three-quarters of its revenue from General Motors Co, said non-GM sales rose to $323.5 million from $317.2 million.
Total net sales rose to $958.4 million from $939.5 million
* Timken acquires Torsion Control Products, broadening its couplings product line
* Westlake Chemical Corp - CEO Albert Chao 's 2016 total compensation was $7.2 million versus $7 million in 2015 - sec filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2oIP9Q3) Further company coverage: