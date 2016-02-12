Feb 12 U.S. auto parts maker American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc reported a 2 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strength in North American light vehicle production.

The company's net income rose to $62.9 million, or 81 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $13.2 million, or 17 cents per share, a year earlier.

American Axle, which gets about three-quarters of its revenue from General Motors Co, said non-GM sales rose to $323.5 million from $317.2 million.

Total net sales rose to $958.4 million from $939.5 million

(Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)