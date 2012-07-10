(Adds details)

July 10 American Campus Communities Inc said it would buy 15 student housing properties from affiliates of Campus Acquisitions LLC for $627 million, including debt.

As part of the deal, American Campus will issue $15 million to $50 million in units of common limited partnership interest and assume $231.6 million of outstanding mortgages.

The cash component of the deal will range between $345.4 million and $380.4 million, depending on the final allocation of units, the real estate investment trust said.

The deal is expected to closed in the third quarter, it said.

Separately, the company said it plans to sell 15 million shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. American Campus has about 74 million shares outstanding.

Shares of the company closed at $45.71 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday. (Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)