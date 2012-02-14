* Q4 oper EPS $0.67
Feb 14 American Capital Ltd
posted a higher quarterly profit helped by a one-time deferred
tax benefit and said it expects to continue to buy back shares
in 2012, sending its shares up as much as 6 percent in
after-market trade.
"We believe that the performance of our portfolio will
continue to be positive as the U.S. economy continues to
recover," Chief Executive Malon Wilkus said in a statement.
"Based on this confidence and the current price to book, we
believe our shares are an excellent value and expect to continue
our share repurchase program in 2012."
Net asset value was at $13.87 per share as of Dec. 31, 2011,
higher than the $10.71 recorded a year ago.
ACAS's net operating income for the quarter
more-than-tripled to $229 million, or 67 cents a share, helped
by a $145 million deferred tax benefit.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 20 cents a
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company, whose biggest shareholder is billionaire
investor John Paulson with a 10 percent holding, posted net
earnings of $594 million, or $1.73 a share in the quarter,
compared with $381 million, or $1.08 a share, a year ago.
The Bethesda, Maryland-based company, which was on the verge
of bankruptcy in June 2010, repaid $268 million of debt during
the quarter.
Shares of the company, which dropped to a year-low of $5.98
in October and have since gained more than 47 percent of their
value, were trading up about 6 percent at $9.44 in trading after
the bell. They had closed at $8.93 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.
