MOVES-Apple exec for business sales departs
Feb 7 John Solomon, hired by Apple to sell its products to big businesses and government, has left his position, the company said on Tuesday.
* Hanson was global president of Levi's brand
* O'Donnell announced plans to retire in March (Adds background on American Eagle and rivals)
Nov 15 Teen apparel retailer American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO.N) named Levi Strauss [LEVST.UL] executive Robert Hanson as chief executive on Tuesday, replacing Jim O'Donnell, who is retiring.
Hanson, 48, had been global president of the Levi's brand.
O'Donnell, 71, announced his decision to retire in March.
American Eagle has been losing market share to peers like Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF.N) and privately held Forever 21.
However, the company reported strong third-quarter sales on Nov. 2, helped by improved merchandise, more targeted promotions and higher online demand.
American Eagle shares are down roughly 6 percent so far this year, while Abercrombie & Fitch shares are about unchanged in the same period. (Reporting by Brad Dorfman in Chicago and Alistair Barr in San Francisco; Editing by Richard Chang and Tim Dobbyn)
Feb 7 John Solomon, hired by Apple to sell its products to big businesses and government, has left his position, the company said on Tuesday.
* Franklin Resources Inc reports 5.4 percent passive stake in Mosaic Co as of Dec. 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2lmVN9z) Further company coverage:
CHICAGO, Feb 7 U.S. agricultural trader Archer Daniels Midland Co said on Tuesday it expects to benefit from several major policy changes proposed by President Donald Trump and believes it can adjust to any potential disruptions to trade with key partners such as Mexico.