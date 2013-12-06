Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
March 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Friday:
Dec 6 Teen apparel retailer American Eagle Outfitters Inc forecast current-quarter profit below analysts' estimates due to intense discounting in the holidays.
The company said it expects a fourth-quarter profit of 26 cents to 30 cents per share. Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 39 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
American Eagle also forecast mid single-digit percentage decline in comparable-store sales.
March 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Friday:
GADAU, Nigeria, March 9 Nigerian Abdulhakim Mohammed has just graduated in architecture but, like many people ranging from unemployed locals to foreign investors and Africa's richest man, he has decided the future lies in rice farming.
* Drivers appeal verdict (Adds more details of charges, background)