Nov 28 Teen clothing retailer American Eagle Outfitters Inc's third-quarter profit rose, helped by a 10 percent jump in same-store sales.

Net income for the quarter ended Oct. 27 rose to $78.6 million, or 39 cents per share, from $52.4 million, or 27 cents per share, a year ago.

Net sales rose 11 percent to $910 million.

Shares of the company rose 6 percent in trading before the bell on Wednesday. They closed at $19.39 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.