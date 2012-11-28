PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 24
Feb 24 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 28 Teen clothing retailer American Eagle Outfitters Inc's third-quarter profit rose, helped by a 10 percent jump in same-store sales.
Net income for the quarter ended Oct. 27 rose to $78.6 million, or 39 cents per share, from $52.4 million, or 27 cents per share, a year ago.
Net sales rose 11 percent to $910 million.
Shares of the company rose 6 percent in trading before the bell on Wednesday. They closed at $19.39 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
Feb 24 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MEXICO CITY, Feb 23 Mexico on Thursday expressed "worry and irritation" about U.S. policies to two of President Donald Trump's top envoys, giving a chilly reply to the new administration's hard line on immigration, trade and security.
* Board approved changing common share dividend payments from quarterly basis to monthly basis