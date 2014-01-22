BRIEF-Fronsac REIT qtrly recurring FFO per unit was 0.67 Canadian cents
* Qtrly recurring FFO per unit was 0.67 Canadian cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 22 Teen apparel retailer American Eagle Outfitters Inc said its chief executive of two years, Robert Hanson, would leave the company, effective immediately.
American Eagle's shares fell 5 percent after the bell.
The company named Chairman Jay Schottenstein as interim CEO.
* National General announces further 10-K filing delay for completion of final audit procedures
* Qtrly average daily production of 4,685 barrels of oil equivalent per day an 18 pct increase compared to Q3 of 2016