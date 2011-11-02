BRIEF-Suncor Energy looking at share buybacks for later in 2017
* Says Syncrude utilization rates above 90 percent and cash costs of C$30 a barrel or less are reasonable goals
* Q3 sales up 11 pct at $832 mln
* Q3 comp sales up 5 pct
* Sees Q3 EPS $0.26-$0.27
* Shares up 8 pct after the bell
Nov 2 American Eagle Outfitters Inc posted strong third-quarter sales as the apparel retailer's stronger merchandise assortments and targeted promotions pushed comparable store sales up 5 percent.
"Sales momentum continued beyond fall, and we have seen a positive customer response to the initial holiday assortment," Chief Executive Jim O'Donnell said in a statement.
Total sales at American Eagle, which has been losing market share to peers like Abercrombie & Fitch , rose 11 percent to $832 million.
For the quarter, the company narrowed its profit range to 26-27 cents a share, compared with its previous forecast of 22-27 cents.
Analysts, on average, are expecting a profit of 23 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of Pittsburgh-based American Eagle closed at $13.16 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Ranjita Ganesan; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
MEXICO CITY, Feb 9 The initial public offering for Mexico's Jose Cuervo raised more than $900 million, the company said on Thursday, as the world's biggest tequila maker launched the first IPO in the country since Donald Trump won the U.S. presidency in November.
Feb 9 Wind energy has surpassed hydropower as the biggest source of renewable electricity in the United States following the sector's second-biggest quarter ever for new installations, a wind industry trade group said on Thursday.