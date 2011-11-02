* Q3 sales up 11 pct at $832 mln
* Q3 comp sales up 5 pct
* Sees Q3 EPS $0.26-$0.27
* Shares up 9 pct after the bell
(Adds details, updates share move)
Nov 2 Teen apparel retailer American Eagle
Outfitters Inc posted strong third-quarter sales, helped
by improved merchandise, more targeted promotions and higher
online demand, sending its shares up 9 percent after the bell.
American Eagle, which has been losing market share to peers
like Abercrombie & Fitch and privately held Forever 21,
has been introducing discounts to boost sales.
The company, which caters to the 15-25 year age group, said
total sales rose 11 percent to $832 million. Comparable store
sales were up 5 percent in the quarter.
The retailer's online business AEO direct, which ships to
some 76 countries worldwide, posted a 21 percent rise in
quarterly sales. This compares with a 2 percent decrease for the
same quarter last year.
"Sales momentum continued beyond fall, and we have seen a
positive customer response to the initial holiday assortment,"
Chief Executive Jim O'Donnell said in a statement.
For the third quarter, the company narrowed its profit range
to 26-27 cents a share, compared with its previous forecast of
22-27 cents.
Analysts, on average, are expecting a profit of 23 cents a
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of Pittsburgh-based American Eagle rose to $14.35 in
extended trade on Wednesday. They closed at $13.16 on the New
York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Ranjita Ganesan; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila,
Anthony Kurian)