BRIEF-City Of Hope to manufacture Nurown for Brainstorm's phase 3 ALS clinical trial
May 23 American Eagle Outfitters Inc posted a bigger quarterly profit as its new line of clothes generated more sales despite fewer discounts.
The company, which said last week it would exit its underperforming children's business and name a new finance chief, earned $39.7 million, or 20 cents a share for the quarter ended April 28, compared with $28.3 million, or 14 cents a share in the same period last year.
The retailer, whose prices are between those of high-end rival Abercrombie & Fitch Co and more affordable Aeropostale Inc, said earlier first-quarter sales rose 18 percent to $719 million. (Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Chicago; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
ZURICH, Feb 16 Actelion said on Thursday that Johnson & Johnson's agreed tender offer for the Swiss biotechnology company's shares is expected to start on March 3 and run until March 30.
MUMBAI, Feb 16 Tata Motors Ltd and Microsoft India on Thursday announced a strategic collaboration on the technology front to make driving a more personalised experiences for the customers, the companies said in a joint statement.