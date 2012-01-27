(Follows alerts)
Jan 27 U.S. utility American Electric
Power on Friday flagged concerns about new federal
environmental regulations, while rival Dominion said it
was on track to drive earnings growth.
Faced with the prospect of spending billions to install
pollution controls to meet proposed tighter U.S. Environmental
Protection Agency rules limiting air emissions, coal ash and
water use, many utilities are shutting down older, smaller units
and relying more heavily on natural gas.
"We continue to have significant concerns about unrealistic
timelines in new regulations ... and the potential impact on
reliability, yet the rules provide some clarity on the future
transition of our generation fleet," American Electric Chief
Executive Nicholas Akins said in a statement.
On Thursday, FirstEnergy Corp joined American
Electric Power and Duke Energy in announcing closures of
some coal-fired plants.
Dominion, meanwhile, is boosting its natural gas
infrastructure. Power generation from natural gas emits half the
amount of carbon dioxide than coal does.
"At Dominion Energy, the growth program at our natural gas
infrastructure business continues to be fueled by the vast
Marcellus and Utica Shale formations," Chief Executive Thomas
Farrell II said in a statement.
He added that "structural factors" remained in place to
drive operating earnings growth of 5 percent to 6 percent
annually.
Dominion expects first-quarter operating earnings at
$0.85-$1.00 a share. Analysts expect the company to post
earnings of 97 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
QUARTERLY RESULTS
American Electric's fourth-quarter net profit rose to $308
million, or 64 cents a share, from $176 million, or 37 cents a
share, a year ago. Revenue remained unchanged at $3.4 billion.
Dominion's profit rose to $334 million, or 58 cents a share,
from $366 million, or 63 cents a year ago. The results were hurt
by lower weather-related sales at its regulated electric service
territory.
(Reporting by Krishna N Das and Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore;
Editing by Don Sebastian) ((vaishnavi.bala@thomsonreuters.com
within U.S. +1 646 223 8780 outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800
Reuters Messaging:vaishnavi.bala.reuters.com@reuters.net)