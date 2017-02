July 20 American Electric Power Co Inc posted higher second-quarter earnings on warmer weather and reduced costs.

The company, which operates utilities in 11 states, said net earnings rose to $362 million, or 75 cents per share, from $352 million, or 73 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue remained flat at $3.6 billion. (Reporting by Sunayan Bhattacharjee in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)