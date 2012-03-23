(Corrects Paragraph 2 to remove reference to the number of units)

March 22 American Electric Power said it will retire fewer coal-fired plants than it had anticipated last year, as it seeks approval to modify an 800-megawatt (MW) plant instead of shutting it down.

The power company said it plans to retire the units, which have a total power generation capacity of more than 4,600 MW, to comply with strict emission norms laid down by the Environmental Protection Agency.

Last year, it had said it would retire 6,000 MW of coal-fired generation to comply with the rules. Rivals FirstEnergy and Duke Energy had also announced major coal closures.

AEP said its new estimate differed from last year's as it has already closed down a 450-MW unit in February and has decided to seek regulatory approval in Kentucky to retrofit the Big Sandy unit 2 with emission control equipment.

"We continue to have serious concerns about the potential impact these plant retirements - and retirements of generation announced by other utilities - will have on the reliability of the electricity grid," the Columbus, Ohio-based company said, adding that enough new capacity is not being built up to compensate for the retirements.

AEP shares were trading up 2 cents at $38.25 in afternoon trade on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.