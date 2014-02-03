Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
NEW YORK Feb 3 Former Chesapeake Energy Corp CEO Aubrey McClendon's American Energy Partners said on Monday that it had struck three deals in Ohio's Utica shale region, doubling its holdings there.
The company said it would buy about 130,000 acres in the southern part of the Utica shale from Hess Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp and privately held Paloma Partners. It said the three deals would bring its total acreage in the region to about 260,000 acres.
American Energy did not disclose how much it is paying for the acreage, but Hess said previously that it sold its 74,000 acres in the Utica for $924 million.
McClendon co-founded Chesapeake, the No. 2 U.S. natural gas producer, in 1989.
But he left his post of chief executive officer in April after clashes with the board over spending and a series of Reuters investigations that led to civil and criminal probes at the company.
An internal investigation by Chesapeake's board last year cleared McClendon of intentional wrongdoing.
He founded American Energy Partners last year and raised $1.7 billion to drill in the Utica. The company said last week that it had lined up an additional $500 million in equity commitments to fund an oil and gas business.
March 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
BRASILIA, March 20 Brazil's state-controlled oil producer Petróleo Brasileiro SA plans to resume planned asset sales as soon as possible following a state auditing court ruling validating the legality of the process, Chief Executive Officer Pedro Parente said on Monday.
BRUSSELS, March 20 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: