BRIEF-Foamix Pharmaceuticals may offer its ordinary shares of up to $291.9 mln
* Says it may offer its ordinary shares of up to $291.9 million Source text:(http://bit.ly/2l8MAk1) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Oct 17 American Express Co : * Shares were down 1.7 percent after the bell following the release of its results.
* Says it may offer its ordinary shares of up to $291.9 million Source text:(http://bit.ly/2l8MAk1) Further company coverage:
* LPL Financial announces proposed leverage-neutral debt refinancing
* Mentor Graphics -on Feb. 23, 2017, co and Siemens industry received clearance by Korea fair trade commission for merger agreement Source text:(http://bit.ly/2l8MAk1) Further company coverage: