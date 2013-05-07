BRIEF-CobalTech Announces Debt Settlement
* To settle about $1.35 million debt owed, in exchange for issuance of aggregate of 3.39 million shares at deemed price of $0.40 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 7 American Express Co said Chief Financial Officer Daniel Henry will retire as soon as a replacement is found, a process that could take "a couple of months."
"With our business, balance sheet and 2013 plans in strong shape, we decided that now was the right time to begin the transition," Chief Executive Kenneth Chenault said in a letter to employees released by the company.
Henry, 63, has been with American Express for 23 years and has served as CFO since 2007.
American Express launched a restructuring program in January that includes cutting about 5,400 jobs, or 8.5 percent of its workforce.
* To settle about $1.35 million debt owed, in exchange for issuance of aggregate of 3.39 million shares at deemed price of $0.40 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, March 6 Enterprise Products Partners LP's Seaway crude oil pipeline was shut this weekend after a potential leak was found, two trading sources said on Monday.
* Board approved extension of maturity date of class A, preferred shares of co for additional 5 year term to Nov 29, 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: