UPDATE 1-Takata taps KSS as final bidder for restructuring deal - sources
* Takata at centre of global airbag recall, seeks financial rescue
April 18 American Express Co posted a higher first-quarter profit, as its customers spent more on their credit cards.
For the first quarter, net income was $1.26 billion, or $1.07 per share, compared with $1.18 billion, or 97 cents per share, last year.
Total revenue, net of interest expense, was $7.61 billion, up 8 percent.
The company's American cardholders, mostly affluent consumers, spent more than they did last year.
"Spending on the American Express network rose 12 percent, remaining strong throughout the quarter, both in the U.S. and internationally," Chief Executive Officer Kenneth Chenault said in a statement. (Reporting by Jochelle Mendonca in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Takata at centre of global airbag recall, seeks financial rescue
TORONTO, Feb 3 The U.S. Department of Justice will not be filing an emergency stay on Friday night to overturn a Seattle's judge ruling that blocked a U.S. executive order temporarily barring refugees and nationals from seven countries from entering the United States, a spokesman said.
Feb 3 U.S. Customs & Border Protection (CBP) has informed U.S. airlines that they can once again board travelers who had been barred by an executive order last week, after it was blocked nationwide on Friday by a federal judge in Seattle, an airline official told Reuters.