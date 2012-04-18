* Q1 EPS $1.07 vs est $1.00
* Cards in force up 7 pct to 98 mln
* Says digital billings growing faster than average rate
(Rewrites throughout to add details from conference call)
By Jochelle Mendonca
April 18 American Express Co posted a
strong first-quarter profit, as its customers spent more on
their credit cards while redeeming fewer rewards, and the
company said it will look to boost its digital offerings.
As the U.S. economy begins to add jobs and gain strength,
consumers have been spending more with their credit cards, the
dollar volume of which grew 8.7 percent in March, according to
KKR-owned payment processor First Data.
Though American Express caters to the high-spending
consumers who pay their bills on time, these sought-after
customers also expect pricey rewards such as flight upgrades and
free hotel rooms from the points they earn every time they swipe
their cards, which sent its costs soaring last year.
In the first quarter, costs for cardmember rewards fell 7
percent to $1.47 billion but the company's customers spent more
than they did last year.
The company said the fall in reward costs was due to lower
increases in the rate at which it expects members to redeem
their points. While it expects the rate to rise in 2012, the
increase will still be line with levels seen before 2011.
On a post earnings conference call, Chief Financial Officer
Dan Henry said the number of cards in circulation rose 7 percent
to 98 million.
American Express is also investing more money in building
its e-commerce services. The company already has deals with
social networking sites Facebook and Twitter and is expanding
further online.
It has been beefing up its digital commerce offering, Serve,
which is an online payments platform.
"Last year, we saw the digital growth at 22 percent of
billings. I strongly suspect it's in all likelihood growing at a
faster rate than the average," CFO Henry said on the call.
The company appointed Neal Sample, the former chief
technology officer of EBay's commerce platform, to the
Serve team earlier this month.
"Digital at American Express is a buzz word. We think it's
important that we think about transforming the company," Henry
said.
PROFIT, REVENUE UP
For the first quarter, net income was $1.26 billion, or
$1.07 per share, compared with $1.18 billion, or 97 cents per
share, last year.
Total revenue, net of interest expense, was $7.61 billion,
up 8 percent.
Analysts expected the company to earn $1.00 per share on
revenue of $7.57 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company's lending business, which was one of the first
to recover from a surge in losses on its credit cards during the
financial crisis, has also seen fewer defaults.
Among the large credit card companies, including JPMorgan
Chase, Discover Financial, Capital One,
Bank of America and Citigroup, American Express
had the lowest delinquency rate in March.
But a larger lending portfolio led the company to set aside
$412 million to cover future loan losses, more than four-times
what it provisioned last year
The credit card company said the comparison reflects the
$725 million it released from its loan loss reserves last year.
American Express, which lends directly to consumers but
also competes with Visa Inc and MasterCard Inc to
process credit card transactions, said global network and
merchant services revenue grew 8 percent to $1.25 billion.
Shares of the New York-based company closed at $58.04 on
Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Jochelle Mendonca in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila and Anil D'Silva)