Sept 30 New York-based financial services
provider American Express Co appointed Neal Sample as
president, enterprise growth, effective immediately.
The company said Sample would replace Dan Schulman, who left
to join Ebay Inc as chief executive of its PayPal
business which plans on going public.
Sample will report to Chief Executive Kenneth Chenault, AmEx
said.
Sample has worked with AmEx since 2012 and was previously
chief information officer and chief marketing technologist of
its enterprise growth business segment.
