July 18 Credit card company American Express
Co's second-quarter profit rose marginally as cardmember
spending growth moderated.
The company earned $1.34 billion, or $1.15 per share,
compared with $1.33 billion, or $1.10 per share, a year earlier.
The number of outstanding shares fell 4 percent from a year
earlier.
Total revenue, net of interest expense, was $7.96 billion,
up 5 percent.
Spending on its cards grew at a slower pace as overall U.S.
consumer confidence falls on a weak economic recovery.
"Overall cardmember spending rose 7 percent, or 9 percent
adjusted for foreign currency translations. That's slower than
the increases we've seen in the recent quarters," Chief
Executive Officer Kenneth Chenault said in a statement.
(Reporting by Jochelle Mendonca in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni
Menon)