BRIEF-La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co announces proposed underwritten public offering of common stock
July 29 American Express Co reported a 9 percent rise in quarterly profit as more customers used its credit cards in a recovering U.S. economy.
Net income rose to $1.53 billion, or $1.43 per share, for the second quarter ended June 30, from $1.41 billion, or $1.27 per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue, net of interest expense, rose 5 percent to $8.66 billion. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* T2 biosystems inc - files for resale of up to 6.06 million shares of co's common stock, par value $0.001 per share, by selling stockholder Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2mmhevq) Further company coverage:
* Blueprint Medicines announces enrollment of first patient in Phase 1 clinical trial for BLU-667 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: