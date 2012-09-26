Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
Sept 26 American Greetings Corp said it received a go-private offer from a group led by its chief executive, valuing the company at about $580 million.
The offer of $17.18 per share represents a premium of nearly 20 percent to the stock's Tuesday close of $14.34.
The company, whose brands include American Greetings, Carlton Cards and Gibson, said it will form a special committee of independent directors to consider the proposal. (Reporting by Chris Jonathan Peters in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
NEW YORK, Feb 23 Warren Buffett, widely considered one of the world's best investors, is likely to tout the merits of passive investing this weekend to readers of his annual letter to Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders.
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 23 Shares of GNC jumped from record low levels on Thursday after its interim chief executive invested $5 million in the vitamin and supplement retailer.