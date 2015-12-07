FRANKFURT Dec 7 German industrial gases maker Linde said on Monday it agreed to acquire U.S.-based respiratory therapies specialist American HomePatient from Highland Capital Management LP.

No financial details were disclosed.

The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2016.

American HomePatient had sales of about 260 million euros ($282 million) in the last financial year. ($1 = 0.9231 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by James Regan)