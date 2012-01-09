LOS ANGELES, Jan 8 (Reuters)- "American Idol" producers and
judges said on Sunday they were unconcerned about competition
from new reality singing shows "The Voice" and "The X Factor,"
as they prepared to go into their 11th season, while host Ryan
Seacrest's future with the show was left unanswered.
"Idol" executive producer Ken Warwick called the show the
"gold standard" in the latest crop of reality singing talent
shows on television and that it was still the path to stardom
for singers.
"Leona Lewis (winner of UK's 'X Factor') was a one and a
half hit star for ten minutes, but there's no Kelly Clarksons,
Carrie Underwoods, Jennifer Hudsons - they are real stars and
none of these other shows are producing these," said Warwick at
the Television Critics Association panel in Los Angeles on
Sunday.
"Idol" is still America's most watched show despite
predictions by "X Factor" creator Simon Cowell the US version
would topple it from its perch. "X Factor" audiences have been
about half those of "Idol."
Aerosmith rocker Steven Tyler and pop star Jennifer Lopez
were brought in to replace Cowell as a judge on "Idol" last
year while Cowell went on to helm the U.S. version of "The X
Factor," taking fellow judge Paula Abdul to the judging panel
with him.
"Simon and Paula are dear friends of ours and they started
this whole "Idol" tradition with us. I think "Idol" is still
the best TV show of its kind anywhere, we're the original, we
invented this game that everyone's now copying," said judge
Randy Jackson.
Host Ryan Seacrest, whose contract with "Idol" is up for
renewal amid reports in the media that his other contract with
NBC Universal may see him replacing Matt Lauer on the "Today"
show, emphasized intentions to stay with "Idol."
"I love this show, I've been a part of it for so many
years, I can't imagine life without American Idol," said
Seacrest, adding that he didn't see himself hosting any other
talent show for now, but refused to comment further.
"He's an enormous part of the show, our expectation is that
he is going to be on the show for as long as we can get him to
be on it," said Mike Darnell, president of alternative
entertainment at Fox.
For the judges, the benefits of being involved with "Idol"
has paid off in their personal careers.
Rocker Steven Tyler said that while his fellow Aerosmith
bandmates weren't as accepting of his new gig at first, the
show spurned sales of Aerosmith records up by 260 percent.
Tyler is also working on a new album with the band.
Fellow judge Jennifer Lopez also saw a boost in her music
career last year after making a comeback with a new album, and
was expecting to keep up the pace in the new season of "Idol."
As the show enters its 11th season, the producers said
changes to the show will affect the middle portion of the
contest, where those contestants will have to take a
performance challenge involving a song from the 1950s, among
other changes.
"American Idol" will return on Fox on Jan. 18 with a
two-night premiere.