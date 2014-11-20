NEW YORK Nov 20 A federal judge on Thursday dismissed a lawsuit by 10 black former contestants on "American Idol," who accused the television show, its producers and sponsors of racial discrimination.

U.S. District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald in Manhattan said all but four claims should be dismissed because they were brought too late.

She also said the plaintiff Chris Golightly, who brought the remaining four claims, did not offer enough evidence suggesting the defendants intended to discriminate against him because of his race.

Golightly had been disqualified from the 2010 season of "American Idol" after producers learned he had been under contract as part of the musical group "DREAM5" before auditioning.

Among the defendants are the production company FremantleMedia NA, producer Nigel Lythgoe, and Twenty-First Century Fox Inc. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel; Editing by Grant McCool)