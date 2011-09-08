Sept 8 American International Group Inc. ( AIG.N ) on Thursday sold $2 billion of two-part notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley, and US Bancorp were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC. TRANCHE 1 AMT $1.2 BLN COUPON 4.25 PCT MATURITY 9/15/2014 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.448 FIRST PAY 3/15/2012 MOODY'S Baa1 YIELD 4.448 PCT SETTLEMENT 9/13/2011 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD 412.5 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH TRIPLE-B MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $800 MLN COUPON 4.875 PCT MATURITY 9/15/2016 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 98.943 FIRST PAY 3/15/2012 MOODY'S Baa1 YIELD 5.117 PCT SETTLEMENT 9/13/2011 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD 425 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH TRIPLE-B MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS