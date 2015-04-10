April 10 Insurer American International Group Inc (AIG) appointed Michael Brady as its first chief technology officer, effective April 13.

Brady's responsibilities will include overseeing the infrastructure, applications development methodology, and architecture functions of AIG's technology organization, Chief Information Officer Phil Fasano wrote in a memo to employees.

Most recently, Brady was head of Kaiser Permanente's infrastructure organization.

He has more than 25 years experience leading infrastructure teams at Citigroup Inc, GE Co, Merrill Lynch and Fidelity Investments.

(Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bengaluru)