(Corrects stock ticker for American Pacific in paragraph 1)
By Michael Erman and Greg Roumeliotis
NEW YORK Oct 3 American Pacific Corp,
which makes chemicals used in the pharmaceutical and aerospace
industries, is considering selling itself, according to three
sources familiar with the matter.
One of the sources said that the chemical company was
currently in advanced talks with bidders on a sale and could
announce a transaction in the near future. It has hired KeyBanc
to advise on the sale, two of the sources said.
American Pacific, which also manufactures fire protection
and water treatment chemicals, currently has a market
capitalization of around $420 million. The company's share price
has nearly quintupled over the last year.
Its shares have risen 47 percent since it reported its most
recent quarterly earnings in August.
American Pacific and KeyBanc could not be immediately
reached for comment.
(Reporting by Michael Erman; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)