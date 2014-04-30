(Adds details throughout, background, dateline)
By Suzanne Barlyn
WASHINGTON, April 30,U.S. securities regulators
have accused a Utah-based retirement plan administrator and its
chief executive of defrauding $22 million from investors who
owned self-directed retirement accounts.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said in a civil
case on Wednesday that American Pension Services Inc and its
chief Curtis DeYoung lost their customers' funds on high-risk
investments. According to the SEC, the company fabricated
account statements to conceal fraud.
A representative from American Pension Services in Riverton,
Utah, did not immediately return a phone call requesting
comment. Efforts to locate DeYoung on Wednesday were not
successful.
"This misconduct jeopardized retirement security for
thousands of APS customers," Karen Martinez, director of the
SEC's Salt Lake Regional Office, said in a statement.
A self-directed IRA is a type of retirement account that
allows the owner, through a trustee or custodian, to make
broader investment choices than those allowed in traditional
IRAs or company-sponsored retirement plans. They can, for
example, buy real estate, invest in businesses, or hold gold
bullion, instead of investing only in mutual funds, stocks or
bonds.
The accounts, however, are becoming targets for fraudsters
as U.S. investors pour billions of dollars into the accounts,
according to securities regulators.
The SEC is especially concerned, "given the lack of
regulation in that area," Andrew Ceresney, the SEC's enforcement
head, said on Wednesday at the Reuters Financial Regulation
Summit in Washington, D.C. Self-directed IRAs are an "area of
focus" for the agency, Ceresney said, adding that more
enforcement cases were in the works.
The SEC has accused DeYoung of running a scheme that dates
back to at least 2005. It has accused him of forging signatures
letters, including promissory notes, to invest on behalf of
customers in a friend's business that was involved in
residential mortgages, loan modifications and debt settlement.
The SEC accused DeYoung of continuing to recommend that his
customers invest in the notes, and said he sent their money to
his friend until at least 2013, without telling them that his
friend had defaulted on the notes.
The SEC said DeYoung concealed the losses by issuing
statements that inflated the value of customers' accounts.
The agency's enforcement unit will litigate the case, during
which DeYoung will have an opportunity to defend himself.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn in Washington; Additional
reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Diane Craft)