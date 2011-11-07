* Q3 EPS $0.60 vs est $0.42

* Q3 rev $65.3 mln vs est $62.4 mln

* Sees Q4 EPS $0.58-$0.60 vs est $0.64

* Sees Q4 rev up 29 pct

Nov 7 American Public Education Inc posted a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by a rise in new student enrollments, but forecast a fourth-quarter profit below Wall Street expectations.

The for-profit education company forecast a fourth-quarter profit of 58-60 cents per share and revenue growth of about 29 percent.

Analysts were expecting earnings of 64 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

New student enrollment is expected to increase 29 percent in the fourth quarter.

The company's third-quarter net income was $10.9 million, or 60 cents a share, up from $5.6 million, or 30 cents a share, a year ago.

July-September revenue rose 35 percent to $65.3 million. New student enrollments increased 53 percent.

Analysts expected earnings of 42 cents a share on revenue of $62.44 million.

Shares of the company were up slightly at $35 in trading after the bell. They closed at $34.58 on Monday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Divya Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)