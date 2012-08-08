BRIEF-EDF board backs capital increase of 4 billion by end Q1 2017
* Board of directors approve capital increase of about 4 billion euros ($4.24 billion)
Aug 8 American Public Education Inc's second-quarter results beat analysts' expectations but the company said student sign-ups for the September quarter may not increase.
The for-profit education company said third-quarter student sign-ups will be about flat year-over-year, compared with a 4 percent increase in the second quarter.
It expects third-quarter earnings of between 46 cents and 51 cents per share. Analysts were looking for 51 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Second-quarter net income rose to $9.2 million, or 51 cents per share, from $9 million, or 49 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 23 percent to $74.6 million.
Analysts had expected earnings of 45 cents per share on revenue of $72 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
FRANKFURT, Feb 13 Travel group TUI said it had agreed to sell its specialist holiday arm Travelopia to KKR at an enterprise value of 325 million pounds ($407 million).
BUENOS AIRES, Feb 13 Argentina's civil aviation authority approved on Monday 135 new routes for five airlines looking to start operating in Latin America's No. 3 economy at more competitive prices.