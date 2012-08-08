Aug 8 American Public Education Inc's second-quarter results beat analysts' expectations but the company said student sign-ups for the September quarter may not increase.

The for-profit education company said third-quarter student sign-ups will be about flat year-over-year, compared with a 4 percent increase in the second quarter.

It expects third-quarter earnings of between 46 cents and 51 cents per share. Analysts were looking for 51 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Second-quarter net income rose to $9.2 million, or 51 cents per share, from $9 million, or 49 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 23 percent to $74.6 million.

Analysts had expected earnings of 45 cents per share on revenue of $72 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Megha Mandavia and A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)