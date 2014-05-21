May 21 American Realty Capital Properties Inc
said it planned to sell nearly all of its shopping
centers to Blackstone Group LP for $1.98 billion in cash.
The real estate investment trust said proceeds from the sale
would be used to fund its purchase of more than 500 Red Lobster
restaurants from Golden Gate Capital in a sale-leaseback deal.
Darden Restaurants Inc said last week that it would
sell Red Lobster to Golden Gate for $2.1 billion in cash.
The properties to be sold are those American Realty had
earlier said it would spin off into American Realty Capital
Centers Inc.
(Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)