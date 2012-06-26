By Soyoung Kim
| NEW YORK, June 26
NEW YORK, June 26 American Securities LLC has
closed its sixth buyout fund after raising $3.64 billion in
capital commitments from new and existing investors, the New
York-based private equity firm said on Tuesday.
American Securities Partners VI LP has exceed its
fundraising target of $3 billion and is bigger than the firm's
prior buyout fund of $2.33 billion.
Investors include high-net-worth individuals and families,
endowments and foundations, as well as pension funds and
sovereign wealth funds, American Securities said.
The buyout firm generally invests in businesses with $500
million to $2 billion in revenue and $50 million to $200 million
of earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.
Chief Executive Officer Michael Fisch said the latest buyout
fund would maintain the same investment focus.
"(American Securities) has demonstrated good risk-adjusted
rates of return through the cycle, including the global
financial crisis in 2008 and 2009," Fisch told Reuters.
"We were able to raise this fund because we had shown that
we could successfully deploy capital in this size range," he
said, "and we have demonstrated our ability to invest across
cycles for the last 20 years."
The company, which raised its first buyout fund in 1994, has
invested in 39 companies in industries that include industrial
manufacturing, aerospace and defense, energy, business services,
healthcare and consumer products.
(Reporting by Soyoung Kim; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)