(Adds details from decision, comments, byline)
By Jonathan Stempel
June 13 A divided federal appeals court on
Monday overturned a $1.85 million award that former Minnesota
Governor and professional wrestler Jesse Ventura won after
claiming he was defamed by the late author of the best-selling
memoir "American Sniper."
The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals voided a St. Paul,
Minnesota jury's July 2014 award of $500,000 for defamation and
about $1.35 million for unjust enrichment against the estate of
former U.S. Navy Seal Chris Kyle. It ordered a new trial on the
defamation claim.
Kyle had been the deadliest sniper in U.S. military history,
responsible for 160 kills during his career. He was shot to
death at age 38 at a Texas shooting range in February 2013. His
memoir became a blockbuster movie.
Ventura's lawyer did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
Lawyers for Kyle's widow Taya referred requests for comment
to News Corp's HarperCollins, the memoir's publisher. A
spokeswoman, Erin Crum, said HarperCollins was reviewing the
decision.
In his 2012 memoir, Chris Kyle wrote that he had in October
2006 punched out a man identified as "Scruff Face" in a southern
California bar, following the funeral of a fellow SEAL.
He said the incident occurred after Scruff Face criticized
the Iraq war and former U.S. President George W. Bush, said the
SEALs deserved "to lose a few," and took a swing at Kyle.
While promoting the memoir, Kyle identified Ventura as
Scruff Face.
Ventura, a former SEAL, has said he was at the bar, but that
the altercation was made up, and the memoir hurt his reputation.
By a 2-1 vote, the appeals court said the defamation award
must be voided because of improper questioning of two witnesses,
and improper remarks by Ventura's lawyer during closing
arguments, suggesting that insurance might cover any judgment
against Kyle's estate.
"It is difficult to see how Ventura's counsel's comments
were anything other than a deliberate strategic choice to try to
influence and enhance damages by referencing an impersonal
deep-pocket insurer," Chief Judge William Riley wrote.
The appeals court unanimously voided the $1.35 million award
for unjust enrichment, representing some profits from Kyle's
memoir, saying Minnesota law did not support Ventura's claim.
Jurors had recommended the award, which the trial judge adopted.
Ventura was Minnesota's governor from 1999 to 2003.
"American Sniper" became a 2014 movie starring Bradley
Cooper and directed by Clint Eastwood, and grossed more than
$500 million worldwide.
The case is Ventura v Kyle et al, 8th U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals, No. 14-3876.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Dan
Grebler and Richard Chang)