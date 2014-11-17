Nov 17 American Specialty Alloys said it plans to build a $1.2 billion aluminum mill in southeastern United States to tap into rising demand from the automotive industry.

The company said the mill would supply over 600,000 tons of flat-rolled aluminum to the automotive industry annually.

"The move to use less steel, substituting lighter aluminum by automakers will create unprecedented demand on current manufacturers of these grades of aluminum," founder and Chief Executive Roger Boggs said in a statement.

Boggs is making the switch to aluminum after almost a quarter of a century working in engineering and technology development for major steel producers including AK Steel , Severstal's North American and ThyssenKrupp's U.S. steel business.

American Specialty Alloys will compete with Alcoa Inc , Novelis Inc, Aleris and Wise Metals Group to supply aluminum to U.S.-based automakers.

American Specialty Alloys said on Monday Phase 1 operations are expected to begin in late 2016, with full Phase 1 capacity production occurring six months later.

The company said the plant would initially create 2,000 temporary construction-related jobs and about 650-850 permanent jobs when fully operational.

American Specialty Alloys did not provide the exact location of the plant. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)