(Corrects 7th bullet point to say company expects Q1 loss to be
less than $0.19 including items, not $0.19)
June 6 June 6 American
Superconductor Corp :
* AMSC reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2011 financial
results
* Q4 non-GAAP loss per share $0.30
* Q4 loss per share $0.42
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue $28.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $28.7 million
* Sees Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.25
* Sees Q1 2012 loss per share to be less than $0.19/shr
including items
* Sees Q1 2012 revenue more than $26 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.26, revenue view $30.5 million
- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says total backlog as of March 31, 2012 was approximately
$291 million
