UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 5 American Suzuki Motor Corp, the sole distributor of Suzuki Motor Corp vehicles in continental United States, said it will file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
The company will wind down and discontinue new automobile sales in continental United States, it said.
American Suzuki sold 2,023 vehicles in the United States last month. (Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh in Bangalore)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources