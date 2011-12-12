UPDATE 2-Alibaba's Ant Financial to raise as much as $3 bln in debt -source
* Funds to be used for MoneyGram acquisition, boost investments
(Follows alerts)
* To buy 2,500 towers from Telefónica's Mexican unit
* Co sees buying most towers during Q4
Dec 12 U.S. tower company American Tower Corp said it will acquire up to 2,500 telecommunication towers from Spain-based Telefónica's Mexican unit for roughly $500 million.
"This acquisition nearly doubles our portfolio in Mexico and provides us with a highly desirable network of sites in this key market," American Tower Chief Excecutive James Taiclet said in a statement.
The company said it is expecting strong growth from these towers as its customers in Mexico deploy new spectrum and next generation wireless technologies.
American Tower expects to buy a substantial majority of the towers from Pegaso PCS during the fourth quarter of 2011. (Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Esha Dey)
* Funds to be used for MoneyGram acquisition, boost investments
* CEO says company to buy a Viasat satellite in coming months
Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):