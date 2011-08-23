* Q1 loss/shr $0.19 vs est loss/shr $0.17
* Q1 rev $131.2 mln vs est $116.2 mln
Aug 23
Aug 23 Kitchen cabinet maker American Woodmark
Corp posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss, hurt
by higher costs.
For the first quarter, the company posted a loss of $2.7
million, or 19 cents a share, compared with a loss of $3.41
million, or 24 cents a share a year ago.
Revenue rose 20 percent to $131.2 million. Sales and
marketing costs rose 13 percent.
Analysts on average had expected a loss of 17 cents a share,
before special items, on revenue of $116.2 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the Winchester, Virginia-based company closed
at$13.84 on Monday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Divya Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)
