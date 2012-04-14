CARTAGENA, Colombia, April 13 Two small bombs
exploded in Colombia's capital Bogota on Friday, and police said
they may have been a protest by leftist guerrillas against the
presence of U.S. President Barack Obama elsewhere in the country
for the Summit of the Americas.
"There are windows broken, but nobody hurt or killed," a
senior police source told Reuters, saying the explosives were
placed in a ditch in a residential area near the attorney
general's office and the U.S. Embassy.
Obama landed in Cartagena, on Colombia's northern coast far
from Bogota, earlier on Friday.
"It might be a protest by an urban guerrilla cell against
Obama," the source said.
(Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta, Writing by Andrew Cawthorne,
Editing by Stacey Joyce)